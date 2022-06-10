Marcelo has three offers on the table as he prepares to leave Real Madrid

Marcelo has a big decision to make. The Brazilian has been at Real Madrid since 2006 but his contract will expire at the end of this month. He now needs to choose his next chapter.

The left-back wanted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu – his family love life in the Spanish capital – but it seems that a foreign adventure is on the cards. Marcelo has been offered proposals from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey according to Marca.

Marcelo is 34 but is said to look after himself impeccably. His diet is carefully managed and he trains outside of Valdebebas to keep himself in shape. He can still contribute at a high level – just not quite at Madrid’s level.

Marcelo, a Brazilian international with 58 caps and six goals to his name, has made 545 appearances for Madrid during his time in Spain, contributing 28 goals and 103 assists. He is probably the club’s greatest-ever left-back alongside compatriot Roberto Carlos.