Gavi’s agent to meet with Barcelona’s board as renewal edges closer to being agreed

Ivan de la Pena, Gavi’s agent, will meet with the Barcelona board today.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that discussions on a new contract are entering the final stages with a five-year deal on the table. The midfielder’s current release clause of €50m will be removed and replaced with a new release clause of €1bn.

Gavi has been making headlines in recent weeks due to the level of his performances for La Roja – with Pedri absent he is showing that he has an outstanding technique to go with his renowned tenacity. He even scored his first goal for Spain against the Czech Republic.

Born in Los Palacios y Villafranca in Seville, Gavi broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the season and made 34 La Liga appearances in his debut campaign, contributing two goals and six assists. He is quite incredibly still just 17 years of age.