Gabriel Jesus is not going to be joining Real Madrid this summer

Gabriel Jesus is going to join a Premier League club and not Real Madrid this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Brazilian will leave Manchester City this close-season but it won’t be for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jesus joined City from Brazilian side Palmeiras at the beginning of 2017 and while he has been an important role-player for Pep Guardiola’s side since then he’s not been a regular.

The 25-year-old believes the time is right to pursue a change of scenery and join a club where he’ll be a central figure. Two linked outfits have been Arsenal and Chelsea.

Key in Jesus’ thinking is the World Cup in Qatar. He’s keen to earn a place in Tite’s squad and competition is fierce – some of his attacking options include Richarlison, Neymar Junior, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Raphinha, Gabigol and Antony.

Jesus has contributed 19 goals in the 56 caps he’s earned for the Brazilian national team.