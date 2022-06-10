Frenkie de Jong thought to be coming around to the idea of joining Manchester United

Manchester United are still working on a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that sources have revealed the Dutchman has given private indication that he would be open to a move to Old Trafford.

The stumbling point in negotiations, however, are the finances involved.

Barcelona want a fee in the region of €80m for the midfielder but United do not want to be held to ransom by a club in such obvious financial strife. They do not want to be Barcelona’s bailout.

There is a sense, however, that United need to mark Erik ten Hag’s first summer in charge of the club with a marquee signing. And De Jong has been pinpointed as exactly that.

The 25-year-old joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to make 139 appearances for the Catalan club, contributing 13 goals and 17 assists. He has failed to truly replicate the form that earned him the big money move from Ajax, however.