Emiliano Martinez explains what the Argentina dressing room is like when Lionel Messi speaks

Emiliano Martinez has opened up about the unique status that Lionel Messi enjoys with the Argentine national team. Speaking in a documentary set to be released soon, the Aston Villa goalkeeper said that whenever the 34-year-old opens his mouth people listen.

“Everyone shuts up,” Martinez said. “And they are all like that, you know. Whoever it is. The manager. The president of Argentina. Whoever’s in there. They just shut up.”

Messi appears to be more focused than ever heading into the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. He scored five times last week as Argentina beat Estonia 5-0 at El Sadar – the first time he has done that for La Albiceleste – and was magical as they beat Italy in London.

Messi has been a different player since leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. He has lost a yard of pace and is not nearly as prolific as he once was. But it has become clear that he is essentially using PSG as a high-class training camp for Qatar.

Messi has earned 162 caps for Argentina and contributed 86 goals. He led them to the Copa America last summer, their first major title since 1993. Argentina beat their great rivals Brazil in the final at the mythical Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.