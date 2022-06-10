Eden Hazard determined to repay Real Madrid in 2022/23

Eden Hazard has reiterated his desire to hit the ground running with Real Madrid next season.

The Belgian international has consistently struggled with injuries following his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea in 2019.

In total, the 31-year-old has missed an estimated 73 games since joining Los Blancos, and he endured a mixed end to the 2021/22 campaign.

🎙️| Q: "Your statements in Cibeles?" Eden Hazard: "It was clear I think!" Via: @RMCFarab pic.twitter.com/IxLxVitzVe — E. Hazard Tweets (@EHazardTweets) May 31, 2022

However, despite the setbacks to his time in Madrid, Hazard remains positive, and he issued a message to Real Madrid fans of his determination for the coming months, in their title celebrations last month.

That optimism followed Hazard on international duty with the Red Devils and he has pledged to repay the supporters and president Florentino Perez in 2022/23.

“I know I’m indebted to the President, to the wonderful Madrid fans, who gave me an incredible welcome at the Bernabeu, and to my teammates and my coach”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“This season I am very excited to finally demonstrate what I have not been able to demonstrate since I arrived at Madrid.”

Hazard’s words will be boost for Carlo Ancelotti as he looks to build a squad capable of defending their La Liga and Champions League titles in 2023.

Antonio Rudiger has already confirmed his switch to Ancelotti’s charges with a deal for French international Aurelien Tchouameni edging closer.