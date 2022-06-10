Diego Simeone’s son Giovani Simeone set for €20m transfer this summer after superb season

Giovani Simeone could be set for a €20m transfer this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Argentine striker – the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone – wants Champions League football next year.

He is waiting for Hellas Verona to activate the option-to-buy included in the deal to sign him on loan from Cagliari and will then seek to join a club that can offer him European football. Rumours connecting him with a move to Salernitana are unfounded.

Simeone enjoyed a fine 2021/22, contributing 17 goals and six assists in 36 Serie A appearances. Verona finished ninth in the league, nine points behind a European place.

An Argentine international with five caps and a goal to his name, Simeone began his career as a senior professional with River Plate but, aside from a loan spell at Banfield, has spent the majority of his career in Italy.

Simeone joined Genoa in 2016 before leaving for Fiorentina the following season. He ended up spending two years there before switching to Cagliari, initially on loan, in 2019.