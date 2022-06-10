Bernardo Silva opens up about his future amid reported interest from Barcelona

Bernardo Silva has spoken about rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The Manchester City playmaker was speaking after Portugal’s 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic at the Jose Alvalade in Lisbon last night. The result means that they are now top of their Nations League group with seven points from their opening three games.

“Barcelona deal? Unfortunately, I cannot answer anything,” Silva said in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano. “When the season ends, we will see what happens.”

Silva’s name apparently cropped up during a discussion between Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes on Wednesday evening. Xavi Hernandez is understood to be a huge fan of Silva but Barcelona’s interest is just that for the time being – there have been no official talks.

Barcelona’s financial situation means that a move for Silva would be impossible unless they sold Frenkie de Jong – who has been linked with Manchester United – this summer.

Silva, 27, has earned 69 caps for the Portuguese national team and scored eight goals.

He has been a key component of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City side, contributing 48 goals and 51 assists since arriving at the Etihad from Monaco in the summer of 2017.