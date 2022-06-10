Aymeric Laporte uses Jose Mourinho GIF to express annoyance at PFA Team of the Year omission

La Roja and Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is unhappy about being left out of the PFA Team of the Year. He posted a GIF of one of Jose Mourinho’s famous post-match press conferences to underline and illuminate his displeasure.

Alisson was named in goal in the team behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and Joao Cancelo.

Thiago was named in midfield with Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva either side of him. Cristiano Ronaldo was named up front, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Laporte was clearly frustrated to have had Van Dijk and Rudiger ahead of him in the pecking order despite the fact that he was the dominant centre-back in the team that actually won the Premier League.

Laporte, who has earned 15 caps for the Spanish national team and scored one goal, played 33 games for City in the Premier League this season and scored four goals. He was a key reason that Pep Guardiola’s team conceded just 26 goals throughout the year.