Atlanta to challenge Inter Miami and River Plate for Luis Suarez

Serie A side Atalanta could rival River Plate and Inter Miami in the race for Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez is set to leave the Spanish capital when his contract expires next month after confirming he would not be renewing his deal with Los Rojiblancos.

The former Barcelona star has been linked with a wide range of future options as the veteran striker looks to make his final career move this summer.

Argentinian giants River Plate are the latest club to express an interest in the 35-year-old alongside MLS team Inter Miami.

However. as per reports from Marca, Suarez is open to staying in Europe and Atalanta can offer him that as an alternative.

The Italians have reached out to Suarez’s team over a potential deal – despite the lack of European football in Bergamo next season – but he would be asked to take a pay cut to seal a move.