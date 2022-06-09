Valencia officially appoint Gennaro Gattuso as new coach on two-year deal

Valencia have confirmed that they have appointed Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach until the summer of 2024 in a club statement. The Italian replaces Jose Bordalas.

Los Che are one of the biggest clubs in Spanish football but they have fallen upon hard times in recent years. They finished ninth in La Liga last season, eleven points behind Villarreal and a place in the Europa Conference League.

They made it to the final of the Copa del Rey only to lose to Real Betis at La Cartuja.

Gattuso, 44, enjoyed a decorated playing career that saw him win two Serie A titles and two Champions League titles with Milan and earn 73 caps for the Italian national team. He was part of the side that secured football’s ultimate prize by winning the 2006 World Cup.

This is Gattuso’s eight posting as coach. He has already enjoyed spells with Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, Milan Primavera, Milan and Napoli.