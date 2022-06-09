Real Madrid reach agreement with Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old midfielder will complete the final part of his medical tests after the French national team’s game with Croatia on Monday.

The contract is ready – the only thing missing is Tchouameni’s signature.

It is a big signing for Madrid, the first time they have committed such funds toward a new player since they signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

They had been diligently saving for the signing of Kylian Mbappe but now that he has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain they have moved on to other targets.

And Tchouameni brings so much to Madrid’s midfield. He will form a six-man roster alongside Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. That is a potent blend of excellence, experience and youthful enthusiasm.

Los Blancos won both La Liga and the Champions League last season.