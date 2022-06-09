Raul de Tomas leaves Spain camp during Nations League campaign

Luis Enrique lost one of his strikers ahead of Spain’s third Nations League fixture with Raul de Tomas having to pull out. The Espanyol striker has worked hard to get back into the Spain squad but will have to make do with the 81 minutes he managed against the Czech Republic and Portugal.

Sport say that de Tomas has been suffering from throat infection, as well as a fever, which have prevented him from training. The upshot is that he has left the Spain camp and returned home to recover – tests also ruled out Covid-19.

It’s not thought to be a major problem but would’ve kept him out of training and as a result, Spain’s final game of the international period against the Czech Republic again.

It might increase the chances of game time for Ansu Fati. The Barcelona forward is still working his way back to fitness having spent most of the season recovering from injury, but Luis Enrique opted to bring him with the squad anyway.