Leaked images of Barcelona’s away kit for the 2022/23 season emerge

Barcelona presented their new home kit for the 2022/23 last week to great success.

And now images of La Blaugrana’s away kit for the new campaign have been leaked by Footy Headlines as carried by Mundo Deportivo. It is a gold kit that is in tribute to the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona underlined by the motto: “The flame is still alive.”

Barcelona will hope that their new gear outfits a successful season under Xavi Hernandez.

The legendary midfielder took over from Ronald Koeman midway through the 2021/22 campaign and, while he did some fine work, it did not end as they would have liked.

Barcelona achieved a top four finish in La Liga to secure Champions League football for next season but failed to win a single trophy and suffered embarrassing exits in the Champions League and the Europa League.

They also finished a remarkable 13 points behind great rivals Real Madrid, who won both La Liga and the Champions League.