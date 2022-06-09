La Roja’s predicted lineup to face Switzerland in the Nations League revealed

La Roja face Switzerland in Geneva this evening.

It is Spain’s third Nations League fixture of this campaign. They drew the first 1-1 with Portugal in Seville before following that with a 2-2 tie with the Czech Republic in Prague.

They will hope to get back to winning ways this evening as the campaign reaches the mid-point. They made it to the final of the previous edition, after all, only to lose to world champions France in Milan. Luis Enrique is expected to go with a strong lineup.

The Asturian is expected to set Spain up in a 4-3-3 according to Diario AS.

Unai Simon will start in goal behind a defence of Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Inigo Martinez and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will anchor midfield with Carlos Soler and Gavi beside him. Alvaro Morata will lead the line flanked by Ferran Torres and Marco Asensio.

Switzerland have taken no points from their opening two Nations League fixtures. They lost 2-1 to the Czech Republic in Prague and then took a 4-0 beating to Portugal in Lisbon.