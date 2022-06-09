Dani Ceballos likely to leave Real Madrid this summer with Real Betis his preferred destination

Dani Ceballos is more likely to leave Real Madrid this summer than stay according to Mundo Deportivo. Given the imminent arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and the renewal of Luka Modric’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu minutes will be tough.

Ceballos’ contract with Madrid runs until the summer of 2023 and it is thought that they will sell him this summer rather than lose him on a free transfer in a year’s time – Marco Asensio is in the same boat. Ceballos wants to join Real Betis but the deal is complex.

Los Verdiblancos’ economic situation is difficult and they are not in a position to pay Madrid the €15m fee that they have placed on the Andalusian midfielder’s head. Depending on their sales, however, that could become a possibility later this summer.

One thing for sure is that Ceballos wants to play an important role wherever he is next season. He has demonstrated that he has what it takes to contribute in La Liga toward the end of last season and wants to fight his way into Luis Enrique’s Spanish squad for Qatar.