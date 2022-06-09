Chelsea are still working to sign €65m-rated Jules Kounde from Sevilla

Chelsea are still working to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla according to Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he wants the French centre-back and talks are advanced on the player’s side. Sevilla are still waiting to receive an opening bid.

Kounde’s release clause is €80m but it is thought he will be sold for closer to €65m.

Chelsea are keen to strengthen at centre-back this summer. They have lost Andreas Christensen to Barcelona and Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid so are in need of bodies.

And Kounde is a superb signing. He joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to become one of the finest centre-backs in La Liga.

His partnership with Diego Carlos is the tightest in Spain and it seems all but certain that the French international will follow his Brazilian partner out the door this close-season – Carlos has already joined Aston Villa.