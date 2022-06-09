Brazilian international Richarlison wants to leave Everton for either Real Madrid or two other clubs

Richarlison wants to leave Everton for either Real Madrid, Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain this summer according to a report carried by Marca.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian but they are not of interest to him. It is thought that the 25-year-old forward would cost in the region of €76m.

Richarlison was the key man in Everton’s fight against relegation this season, scoring six goals in their final nine games to beat the drop on the penultimate day of the season.

He then joined up with the Brazilian national team in South Korea and Japan.

Richarlison contributed ten goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games last season. He joined Everton from Watford in the summer of 2018 and has since provided 53 goals and 14 assists for the Merseyside club.

He has earned 36 caps for the Brazilian national team and scored 14 goals, serving as an important part of the team that won the Copa America back in 2019.