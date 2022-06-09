Barcelona linked with move for Las Palmas youngster labelled the new Pedri

Barcelona are interested in signing a youngster labelled the new Pedri.

That would be Alberto Moleiro, an attacking midfielder at Las Palmas. Barcelona sounded out his situation at the beginning of last season and have opened talks with the club from the Canary Islands in recent days according to ESPN and Diario Sport.

Barcelona are considering repeating the operation they used to sign Pedri, a deal that has worked out handsomely for the club – purchase him now but leave him play with Las Palmas for another year. His release clause is set at €10m.

Moleiro has been one of the best players in Segunda this season even though Las Palmas missed out on promotion to La Liga. Still just 18, he provided three goals and an assist in 38 games. His market value is currently €3m.

Barcelona’s financial situation means they are extra attentive to hidden games like Moleiro. They signed Pablo Torre, a similar profile, from Racing Santander earlier this year.