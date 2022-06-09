Barcelona hope the off-field noise surrounding Gerard Pique subsides in the coming months

Barcelona are concerned by Gerard Pique’s situation these past few months according to Diario Sport. His on-field performance is not in question – he has been superb, even playing through pain – but there has been a lot of off-field noise around him recently.

There is also his physical condition – while Xavi Hernandez counts on him as a valued member of his squad there is doubt amongst Barcelona’s technical staff that the veteran centre-back will be able to play a full season without injury. For that reason another centre-back is being sought during this summer’s transfer window.

It is not yet know whether Barcelona are going to ask him and other senior figures at Camp Nou to reduce their salaries to help ease the club’s financial situation. Sergio Busquets, speaking recently, said that they have not heard anything of that kind from the club. Pique’s current deal is set to run until the summer of 2024.

Pique has always maintained that he would not hang around Barcelona if he was a mere substitute. The coming weeks and months will see whether the off-field noise around him quietens down and he is able to maintain fitness ahead of the start of the new season.