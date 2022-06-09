Barcelona give Jorge Mendes verdict on Valencia’s Carlos Soler

Barcelona met with super-agent Jorge Mendes last night in the Ciudad Condal and they weren’t short of topics to discuss. Amongst them were Nico Gonzalez, but Mendes has always had close links to Valencia since the arrival of Peter Lim in 2014. Thus, it was no surprise that Carlos Soler’s name was also on the table.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona were blunt in their response to Mendes though. The Catalans neither can afford to bring him to the club nor are they interested in doing so.

Soler looks set to leave Valencia this summer as Los Che look to even out their costs again, but is there is one position Barcelona are well-covered in, it’s central midfield.

The report also further elaborated the Barcelona thinking, claiming that even if Frenkie de Jong were to leave, Soler would not be an option. Xavi Hernandez only wants a replacement to be signed if they are at the same level as de Jong, which makes sense given Gavi is the next in line for the position.