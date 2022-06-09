Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet linked with move to Porto

Barcelona are open to selling Clement Lenglet this summer and one of the options that have emerged for the French centre-back is a move to Portugal according to Diario Sport.

Jorge Mendes has apparently communicated to the Catalan club that Porto are interested in signing Lenglet. Mendes met with Joan Laporta yesterday to discuss various matters.

Porto want to sign a new centre-back to play beside Pepe as Chancel Mbemba looks set to leave the Portuguese outfit when his contract expires at the end of this month. It is thought that should the move happen it would be a loan rather than a straight transfer.

Lenglet enjoyed a fine start to his Barcelona career after joining from Sevilla, forming a tight partnership with Gerard Pique under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde. But since then his level of performance has declined and so too have the minutes he has been given.