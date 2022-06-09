Atletico Madrid tie down left-back to long-term deal

Atletico Madrid are struggled for depth last season in defence, with injuries to Daniel Wass, Kieran Trippier and Jose Maria Gimenez causing Diego Simeone to shift his defence around on a regular basis. One of the options that Atleti had was to bring back on-loan left-back Manu Sanchez from Osasuna, but it appears he will be continuing in Pamplona ahead of next season.

Sanchez, 21, has been highly-rated for some time and finally became a regular for Osasuna this season. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons at El Sadar and made minimal impact last season, but has made 34 appearances this time round. It has earnt him a call up to the Spanish under 21 side.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sanchez has also extended his deal again. His current contract had three years left on his deal, but Atleti have seen enough from him to offer a further 2 years, extending into 2027.

It shows a clear desire from the club to retain Sanchez, although Simeone’s record of bringing through youngsters doesn’t inspire much confidence that he will end up asserting himself at the Wanda Metropolitano.