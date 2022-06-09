Antony agents looking to force move away from Ajax

Alongside central defenders, the few players that have a genuine ability to beat their opposing man are in short supply. One of them is Brazilian winger Antony.

With Ousmane Dmebele seemingly on his way out, the Ajax winger had been sounded in conjunction with Barcelona as a potential replacement.

Those links have died down however and it appears that a move to England may be on the cards. Sport carried a story from Goal Brasil, which explains that Antony’s agents have arrived in Europe in order to negotiate his exit from Ajax.

The figure mentioned was €60m for the 22-year-old which might explain why Barcelona appear not to be in the frame anymore. Alongside the price tag, it also appears as if the Blaugrana have decided that Raphinha is their ideal substitute for Dembele.

According to the report, Manchester United are the interested party and it’s no surprise, given Antony performed well under new manager Erik ten Hag.

