Antonio Rudiger reveals that he only ever wanted to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger has spoken about his delight of securing a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer transfer window.

The German international becomes a free agent at the end of this month and will head to the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires.

“I received many offers but I only considered Real Madrid and Chelsea,” Rudiger said.

“[Carlo] Ancelotti has called me to tell me how happy he and the whole squad is that I am joining them.”

Rudiger is joining the team that knocked him out of the Champions League last season.

Chelsea met Madrid in the quarter-final of the competition but were defeated by the Spanish giants in dramatic fashion. Madrid went on to win the entire thing, beating Liverpool in the final in Paris, and also managed to win La Liga by 13 points.

And they are hungry for more.

Los Blancos are defined by their relentless ambition and that is no doubt what attracted Rudiger to the club. He is also a Champions League winner, having lifted it with Chelsea in Porto in the 2020/21 season.

The 29-year-old – who has 52 German caps to his name – brings experience and bite to Madrid’s defence.