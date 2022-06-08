Sevilla and Monchi preparing for busy summer at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla are preparing for a busy summer according to Marca. The squad are on holidays until the beginning of July and Julen Lopetegui, the Andalusian outfit’s coach, is also enjoying a few days off with his family. But he is maintaining contact with sporting director Monchi about the decisions the club are taking in the transfer market.

Sevilla are going to need to strengthen at centre-back. Diego Carlos has already left the Sanchez-Pizjuan to join Aston Villa and Jules Kounde, his partner at the heart of Sevilla’s defence, is expected to follow him out the door. They are going to be tough to replace.

Another issue for Sevilla is the need to wait until the new fiscal year begins after June 30th to bring in new signings. That could have a knock-on effect on how Lopetegui conducts pre-season – in an ideal world the squad would be complete by then.

Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga last season after threatening for much of the campaign to challenge Real Madrid in a title race. They fell away badly, however, and suffered disappointing exits in both the Champions League and the Europe League. They were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Real Betis, who went on to win the competition.