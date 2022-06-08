Sergio Busquets has not been asked to reduce salary by Barcelona

The number crunching at Barcelona this summer can once again be heard for miles around Camp Nou, as the Catalan club work out alternative methods to sign good players for little financial impact.

One particular route that hasn’t been ruled out is asking the senior players for another salary reduction. Last summer several veterans and high earners either reduced their salary or agreed to delay the payment of it for seasons down the line.

Speaking at a the pre-match press conference before Spain took on Switzerland, Sergio Busquets, maintained that all he had heard about it was speculation.

“I’ve heard that people have been saying a lot of things and when I come back from holiday, I don’t know what they will say to me. I would like them to say it to me and not to find out by other means, but I am always open to helping.”

Busquets was one of those who reduced his salary last season alongside Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. He was clear that even if he was open to talk about the issue, he would prefer that it was kept a private matter rather than being leaked, as per Marca.

“They haven’t proposed anything to us and they haven’t said anything to us beyond what you hear from yourselves [the press]. It’s not the best decision to do it via the press, it’s always better to do things directly and face to face.”

Barcelona have been fortunate enough to be able to count on a number of players who have grown up with the club and were willing to lend a hand where necessary last summer. Should they try to take advantage of their good will, it could embitter the relationship between the club and the veterans.