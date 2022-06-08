Ronaldo Nazario completes 200km journey to mark Real Valladolid promotion

Ronaldo Nazario is nothing if not a man of his word and he has the certificate to prove it. After the club he owns and is President of Real Valladolid were relegated last season, he promised he would make the pilgrimage to the Santiago de Compostela in Galicia.

One of the most popular walking routes in Spain, Ronaldo took what is known as the ‘Winter Path’ from Valladolid’s Jose Zorrilla stadium to Santiago by eBike.

Ronaldo promised that he would go on a 450km journey to Santiago de Compostela if his team Valladolid wins promotion to La Liga! 🟣⚪ Well, they did it and now the Brazilian is determined to keep his promise! 👏🚴‍♂️ 📹 IG/ronaldo pic.twitter.com/lmIoeIUiJn — Oddspedia ⚽️🏀🎾🥊 (@oddspedia) June 7, 2022

Starting on Monday, Ronaldo undertook the journey in 4 50km stages alongside partner Celina Locks, a physio, a mechanic and a support personnel, as referenced by Marca. That didn’t save him from significant pain though.

“A lot of sore muscles and pains, in my arse too. But it was worth it.”

“I’ve thought a thousand things during these days. This year we have worked very hard with Valladolid and we achieved a return to Primera.”

He then turned his attention to the upcoming season, as Valladolid attempt to maintain their place in La Liga under Pacheta.

“The journey was hard, but now Fran Sanchez, my Sporting Director, will also have it hard with the signings. We have to put together a good team to be competitive. It’s time to work, the year will be long and hard because the level is going up.”

“I have been disconnected from my phone but we have the market under control. Tonight I will speak with Fran to get up to date with everything.”

The journey did appear to have made a significant impression on the Brazilian phenomenon though.

“The cathedral is beautiful, here you note the emotion and the energy of the people. I didn’t expect this reception and spectacular support. We have got to know some incredible stories of people with a lot of faith. Maybe I will do the pilgrimage again, walking next time.”

It’s worth recalling that Santiago was the scene of one of his most famous goals for Barcelona. At the time, Ronaldo was perhaps the most unstoppable forward in football.