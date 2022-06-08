Real Sociedad set record for the number of members

Real Sociedad are enjoying their best spell since the the early 2000s. After a long season juggling the Copa del Rey, La Liga and the Europa League, the suggestion that finishing in the Conference League spot would be a disappointment shows the extent to which La Real have established themselves in the division.

That performance on the pitch has been reflected in the stands too. Mundo Deportivo have reported that the club have reached the limit set for fans to become socios or members of the club, which comes with the privilege of gaining a season ticket to Anoeta.

That limit is 37.854, 95.8% of the 39,500 capacity at the Reale Arena. The slight difference is attributed to a small number of tickets that the club wants to retain for general sale. From now on, those wishing to become a member will join a waiting list.

Finishing 6th, 5th and 6th, as well as beating rivals Athletic Club in the 2020 Copa del Rey final, represents their best three-season run since the early 1980s when La Real won the league.

The growth is also partly attributed to the remodelling of the stadium, which began in 2017 and has removed a running track from Anoeta. The improvement in atmosphere is tangible both in statistics and via the eye test, which a 52% increase in membership (some 13,,000) since the works began.

Recent years have been characterised by the good work of Imanol Alguacil on the bench but also the consistent approach from La Real. One of the most stable clubs in the division now, they have as much claim as anyone in the division to be optimistic about the future.