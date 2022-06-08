Real Madrid starlet Sergio Arribas proven to be the most decisive player in the Primera RFEF

Real Madrid have the most decisive player in the Primera RFEF according to data reported by sporting intelligence firm Olocip – Sergio Arribas.

That is according to Diario AS, who claim that the midfielder developed a value of 15.2 for Castilla this season which means that, when the ball was at his feet, his team’s expected goals shot up by over 15.

Arribas, 20, has outperformed his xG by three this season, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in the 36 games in which he played. Barcelona’s Ferran Jutgla is in second place with a generated value of 14.25 and is about to leave Spain for Club Brugge.

Arribas made his debut for Madrid’s first team in the 2020/21 season and played ten games under then-coach Zinedine Zidane. Carlo Ancelotti has not used him this season but several big clubs from across Spain and Europe have enquired as to his availability.

What has become clear this season is that he is too good for the Primera RFEF.