Real Madrid connected with a move for 21-year-old Palmeiras starlet Danilo

Real Madrid have been connected with a move for one of the most promising players in Brazilian football according to Mundo Deportivo. That would be Danilo, the 21-year-old midfielder who plays for Palmeiras and the Brazilian national team.

Madrid and their city rivals Atletico Madrid have both instructed their scouts to run the rule over Danilo in Palmeiras’ next few games. The boy from Bahia has been a key figure in a Palmeiras team that has won two Copa Libertadores and the Recopa Sudamericana.

Danilo, born and raised in Salvador de Bahia, is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt and has a contract in place at the Allianz Parque until 2026. He has made 108 appearances for the Sao Paulo club to date, contributing eleven goals and seven assists.

This season the midfielder has made 25 appearances across all competitions, contributing six goals and two assists. He was part of the Brazilian national team to play friendlies against South Korea and Japan but has not yet made it onto the pitch for his country.