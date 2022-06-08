RC Lens’ Jonathan Clauss admits to talks with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been desperately seeking a right-sided defender since the departure of Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United in January.

Earlier in the season, while Trippier was injured, it became abundantly clear just how important he was to Diego Simeone’s back three/five system. A situation that was exacerbated when he left permanently.

Daniel Wass was brought in to cover Trippier’s absence from Valencia but after getting injured on the 6th of February, played little more for the rest of the season. Meanwhile Sime Vrsaljko continued create doubts with his showings.

One alternative that has been touted for Atleti is Jonathan Clauss. The 29-year-old has recently made it into the French national squad following an excellent season for RC Lens. The player himself admitted there had been contact to Le Parisien too, as per Sport.

“It hasn’t been to the point of having made a decision. There is no paper on the table, they are ongoing discussions.”

“The day that there is something important [to talk about] I will sit at a table with Lens, and if that’s the case, with Atletico, and we will take our time to talk. I am very calm about it.”

Clauss made it clear that a deal was far from being done, but it will no doubt excite followers of Los Colchoneros to know that the club are making moves to address the issue.

His career accelerated after an excellent season for Arminia Bielefeld in the 2. Bundesliga three years previously, before moving to Lens. Last season he helped Lens to a 7th-placed finish, providing 5 goals and 11 assists.