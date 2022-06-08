Rayo Vallecano Sporting Director confirms Radamel Falcao will stay

Rayo Vallecano made the headlines at the start of the 2021-22 season by signing Colombian superstar Radamel Falcao and the club’s Sporting Director David Cobeno has confirmed that it will not be a fleeting stay at Vallecas.

Cobeno made the comments to EFE, which were then carried by Marca.

“He will continue next year and it will be made official in a few days. He had the option in his contract and he has executed it and he will continue with us for another year.”

Falcao took just 10 minutes to open his account, coming on and scoring against Getafe on his debut. The hopes of what he could bring to the club shot up too.

Overall he would contribute 6 goals across the season, a figure which takes into account his fitness issues in the second half of the season. Managing just 9 starts, Falcao scored those goals in just 938 minutes. From February onwards, he only managed 306 minutes and his last goal came at the beginning of November, just before his injury issues began.

Cobeno reflected this in his statements.

“At certain points he gave us goals, he has given us experience and added a lot to the dressing room because he is a iconic player for everyone. We are very happy to have him at Rayo and hopefully he can perform better this year. He is a player that makes the difference and we are very happy to be able to count on him.”

There is certainly a feeling that a fully fit Falcao is a different proposition to the one we saw for large periods of last season. His impact in the opening games showed the value he can bring to Rayo. The other side of that equation is that manager Andoni Iraola favours a dynamic style of football and there may be doubts about whether the veteran’s physique fits well with it as a starter.