Paris Saint-Germain give up on Real Madrid-bound Aurelien Tchouameni and target Plan B

Paris Saint-Germain have given up on Real Madrid-bound Aurelien Tchouameni and have instead targeted a Plan B according to Le10Sport and carried Diario AS – Salernitana’s 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson. It is thought he would cost PSG around €20m.

But they are not the only suitor. According to Salernitana’s president, Maurizio Milan, Internazionale and Atalanta have already held discussions about signing the player. The financial strength of PSG, however, could easily blow both Italian clubs out of the water.

Sassuolo finished eleventh in Serie A in 2021/22 and Ederson was an important player for them. Joining them in the January transfer window, he made 15 appearances and contributed two goals and an assist. Born in Camp Grande, he is yet to play for Brazil.

Salernitana is Ederson’s first European experience. He began his career at home with Desportivo Brazil before spells with Cruzeiro, Corinthians and Fortaleza. His contract with Salernitana runs until 2026.