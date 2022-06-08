Official: Ferran Jutgla leaves Barcelona for Club Brugge

Barcelona have today confirmed the sale of Ferran Jutgla to Belgian champions Club Brugge via their official website.

The Catalan forward, 23, was a surprise factor in the first team at Barcelona during the months of December and January, appearing 8 times for the senior side. His good movement and eye for goal were valuable for his short spell in the top division, bringing two goals in the process.

Initially signed for Barcelona B, Jutgla demonstrated he was too good for the third tier, scoring 19 times and giving 6 assists in 32 appearances. Arriving on a free from Espanyol last summer, he quickly became the star of the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The club confirmed that he would be leaving the club for a fee of €5m, with a clause ensuring they will receive 10% of any future sale.

Jutgla released a statement on his Twitter account thanking the club and the fans on his departure, calling it “the best season of his short career.”

Given the financial constraints at the club, Barcelona will likely see it as good business, given his sale is almost entirely profit. Jutgla represents an interesting young option and looks to have a bright future, but equally was unlikely to receive the necessary opportunities in the first team in order to grow properly.