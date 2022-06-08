Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on his future amid Barcelona links

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has opened up about his future amid links to Barcelona. The Senegalese international asserted that until now he has been completely focused on serving his country and that now he will begin to take action on his future.

“I will not lie to you, I do not know what is going to happen with my future,” Koulibaly said. “I was focused on Senegal then. Now we will see what happens.”

Koulibaly’s contract with Napoli is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and the Italian club have offered him a new deal. They are waiting to hear back from him, however, and Barcelona are waiting in the wings. They are interested in bringing him to Camp Nou.

Koulibaly is Barcelona’s top target at centre-back alongside Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, but they face stern competition from Chelsea for the signature of the latter. Koulibaly could potentially be more viable given his contractual situation at the Diego Armando Maradona.

Koulibaly, who has 57 caps for Senegal under his belt, joined Napoli in the summer of 2014. He has since made 317 appearances for the Italian club, contributing 14 goals and eight assists. The 30-year-old also led Senegal to glory in the African Cup of Nations.