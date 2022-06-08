Luka Modric sends message to Madridistas after renewing his contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced that Luka Modric has renewed his contract with the club. The Croatian’s new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu will take him through to 2023 – it is understood that negotiations were smooth and closed quickly and without problems.

And the new deal is very much deserved despite the fact that Modric will turn 37 in September. The veteran was one of Madrid’s key players in 2021/22, a season that ended up being fantastic for the club as they won both La Liga and the Champions League.

Modric made 45 appearances across all competitions for Madrid, contributing three goals and 12 assists. He joined the Spanish club in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur and has since gone on to win five Champions League titles and everything else there is to win in the game, playing 436 games for the club and providing 31 goals and 73 assists.

A Croatian international, Modric has earned 150 caps for his country and scored 21 goals. He led them to the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and won the Ballon d’Or the same year. He will be a key part of their team heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I am very happy to announce that I am going to continue playing for the best club in the world,” Modric wrote on Twitter when he shared the news. “It has been ten years living a dream but I still have the ambition and the enthusiasm of the first day. Hala Madrid.”