Luis Enrique marks Gavi out as a unique talent in Spanish football

This round of fixtures in the Nations League has produced few headlines, with many national sides and players longing for a their summer break after a long season. Some even doing so openly. Yet if there has been one positive to come out of Spain’s fixtures, it’s been the remarkable form of Gavi.

The 17-year-old became the youngest international goalscorer in Spanish history against the Czech Republic on Sunday, beating Ansu Fati’s effort by just 8 days.

The goal was merely a bonus on top his excellent performances against both the Czech Republic and Portugal though. Asked about him in his pre-match press conference ahead of Spain’s match against Switzerland, manager Luis Enrique was once again effusive in his praise for the teenager.

“Pedri does have a style like Iniesta, as if they were dancing. You don’t know Gavi yet, you still don’t know him. There is a lot more to see from Gavi. When he has more presence in the area, his heading, he arrives and jumps well. He is still a project, he has to keep growing, but I don’t see a comparison with any players from the past.”

Marca covered the press conference, in which the Spain manager was his typical zesty self.

The Asturian has always been a man of his own and it’s worth casting back to last September during the Nations League. Luis Enrique was heavily criticised for selecting Gavi after barely two matches for Barcelona, although it has turned out to be vindicated.