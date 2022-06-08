Liverpool make their move for Atletico Madrid target Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have made their move for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez according to The Daily Mail as carried by Diario AS. The Premier League side are preparing for the seemingly imminent departure of Sadio Mane and believe the Uruguayan is the right man.

But he is not going to be cheap. It is thought that Liverpool are willing to pay €100m to land the marksman, a fee that would be a club record for them. They are not the only interested party – Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are also in the picture.

Darwin has enjoyed a fine season in Lisbon, contributing 32 goals between the Liga NOS and the Champions League. He left a particular mark in the latter when he faced Liverpool in the second leg of the quarter-final, proving a constant threat to their defence.

Darwin, 22, began his football career with Uruguayan side Penarol before moving to Europe to join Spanish outfit Almeria in 2019. He joined Benfica after a season in Andalusia. Darwin is a Uruguayan international with ten caps and two goals to his name.