Juventus beginning to lose confidence in ability to sign Angel di Maria amid Barcelona interest

Juventus are beginning to lose confidence in their ability to sign Angel di Maria according to Fabrizio Romano. They want the Argentine to sign a two-year contract but he only wants a one-year deal – Barcelona are watching the situation closely.

Xavi Hernandez has already had a conversation with Di Maria and it is thought that Barcelona see the winger as a viable option to come in and replace Ousmane Dembele, who looks set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Barcelona had hoped to go for Leeds United’s Brazilian international Raphinha but the transfer fee demanded by the Premier League club appears to be prohibitive.

Di Maria, however, will become a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of June. He is 34 years of age but still has so much to offer – he contributed five goals and nine assists in 31 appearances across all competitions in 2021/22.

An Argentine international with 122 caps and 25 goals to his name, Di Maria is looking for a club where he can ensure he arrives in Qatar for the World Cup later this year in peak condition. He wants to spend one more season in Europe before returning to Argentina.