Jorge Mendes confirms plans for Barcelona star after meeting with directors

If business is about relationships, then Barcelona would do well to maintain a good one with Jorge Mendes. Arguably the most powerful agent in the world and representing several of their players, on Thursday evening he was in Barcelona to discuss their summer plans.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mendes met with Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany and Technical Secretary Jordi Cruyff for dinner, which lasted around two-and-a-half hours.

Afterwards, he confirmed that one Barcelona star would be staying to the press waiting outside.

“Nico Gonzalez they don’t want to sell, even if there are offers for him, he will stay. But we spoke about various players and everything went well.”

The news comes after several reports linking Nico with a move away from the Blaugrana, which clearly weren’t baseless if Mendes is to be believed, whether that be permanently or on loan in order to gain minutes.

However if the club have categorically ruled out a sale, it indicates that Xavi Hernandez and company do value the 20-year-old’s presence next season.

The Catalan daily also referenced several other names that may explain the length of the dinner. Mendes represents Angel di Maria, Ruben Neves and Goncalo Guedes, while it’s likely that the situations of Francisco Trincao and Adama Traore were also discussed.