Javi Galan agency confirms that Celta Vigo left-back in on the market

Last summer one of the most talked about names in Spain was Javi Galan. It appears the same might be the case this time round.

Then he had just come off the back of a stellar season in a struggling Huesca side that ended up being relegated. With a release clause of just €4m, several teams cast an eye over the left-back but Celta Vigo were the ones to take the decisive step.

After another good season in Galicia this time, his list of suitors has grown even longer. According to local outlet Faro de Vigo, Galan’s agents have confirmed to them that he his on the market this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo. Celta are looking to reconstruct their squad this summer and although they appreciate his ability, are not averse to him leaving for a decent fee.

Last summer his release clause seemed cheap and clubs will be hoping not to make the same mistake twice. Among the clubs interested are three teams from Spain. Barcelona’s interest has been widely publicised as they look for competition for Jordi Alba, but Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are also in the frame now. Fulham are apparently the latest to be linked with him, while Lazio and Fiorentina are eyeing Galan from Italy.