Getafe president Angel Torres confirms that Gareth Bale has offered himself to the club

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed that Gareth Bale has offered himself to the club. The Welshman, currently away with his country on international duty, will become a fee agent when his contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this month.

“50 minutes ago Gareth Bale was offered to me and I spoke with his representative,” Torres said in comments carried by El Golazo de Gol.

Wales beat Ukraine to secure their place at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar last week and that is Bale’s undoubted priority. He wants to ensure that he arrives in the Middle East in peak condition and signing for Getafe means he does not have to leave Madrid.

Getafe finished 15th in La Liga last season but improved significantly when Quique Sanchez Flores was appointed during the campaign. They will hope to take further steps forward in 2022/23 and having a player as talented as Bale on their books would help.

Bale, 32, has won five Champions League titles with Madrid since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. He has contributed 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 games.