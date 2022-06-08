Gabriel Jesus is more likely to stay in the Premier League than join Real Madrid

Gabriel Jesus still wants to leave Manchester City for pastures new this summer according to Fabrizio Romano but the expectation is that he joins another Premier League club rather than moves to Spain to sign for Real Madrid. Los Blancos made contact with the player some weeks ago to explore the situation but nothing is advanced it is understood.

Madrid remain keen to strengthen at centre-forward after missing out on Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain and Jesus would certainly be an interesting signing.

He has failed to cement a starting position at City during his five-and-a-half seasons there and opportunities will be even scarcer in 2022/23 due to their decision to bring in both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this close-season.

The World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner and Jesus has a fight on his hands to make it into Tite’s squad, never mind his starting lineup. There is a wealth of attacking options available to the Brazilian national team including Neymar Junior, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. Jesus needs minutes.