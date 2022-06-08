Dani Ceballos may need to leave Real Madrid for Real Betis to earn first-team minutes next season

Dani Ceballos’ future is up in the air according to Marca. The Andalusian midfielder wants to play football and did just that toward the tail end of Real Madrid’s 2021/22 season. But the impending arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni is going to restrict his opportunities further.

When the Frenchman arrives Carlo Ancelotti will have a six-man midfield roster available composed of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouameni. Ceballos would be the seventh midfielder in that situation, not ideal.

Ceballos is determined to force his way into Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for the World Cup in Qatar and in order to do that he needs to be playing every week. That is difficult to envisage at the Santiago Bernabeu but a lot more feasible somewhere like Real Betis.

They finished fifth in La Liga last season to secure Europa League football for the second year running and are the club where Ceballos made his name. It was them he left to join Madrid in the summer of 2017.