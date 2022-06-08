Barcelona-Sporting negotiations stall in Francisco Trincao loan over clauses

After a two tricky seasons at Barcelona and Wolves, Francisco Trincao appears set to return to his native Portugal to regain form and confidence.

The winger was used sparingly by Ronald Koeman last season but was chiefly impeded by the presence of Lionel Messi in his favoured position. Last season at Wolves, like at Barcelona, Trincao showed flashes of his ability but was unable to nail down a place under Bruno Lage.

Now Barcelona are seeking an exit for him this summer and the most likely destination is Sporting Club de Portugal, according to Sport. Trincao is likely to join them on loan, but the clauses that Barcelona want to impose are holding an agreement up.

The Catalans are keen to have a 30% sell-on clause included in the deal as well as an obligatory buy clause. That clause would be set at €20m, but the Portuguese are keen not to go above €15m.

It’s worth noting that just hours after the report was released, Mundo Deportivo noted that Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany met with Jorge Mendes, who represents Trincao.

Barcelona will be keen to hurry along the negotiations however – before bringing in any signings, Alemany and company will need to free up funds in order to be sure of what they have at their disposal.