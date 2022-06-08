Barcelona running out of time to make transfer choices under Serie A pressure

Barcelona are facing a series of tough choices this summer and time is not exactly on their side. There is a good chance that none of their incoming business will be done before the 16th of June, when the club members will vote on the sale of the club’s assets.

However that will influence what they can do in the market. Two of the major operations that the Blaugrana were looking to pull of are Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Raphinha from Leeds United. The former is seen as a transformative signing while the latter would cover the apparent departure of Ousmane Dembele.

Yet two of their alternative plans may not be there by the time they work out whether they can do those deals. Should Raphinha prove too expensive, Angel di Maria had been mentioned as an option to replace Dembele as per Marca.

The Argentine is available on a free and would be keen to sign for Barcelona, following 7 years at Paris Saint-Germain. However Juventus have already made an offer to di Maria and are looking to turn up the heat for a definitive answer from him.

The other alternative which seems to be slipping further away from Barcelona is Romelu Lukaku. Unhappy at Chelsea, Lukaku is keen to move and the Blues are happy for him to leave on loan. However the Belgian striker is most keen on returning to Inter, where he excelled two seasons ago.

The timing could be better for Barcelona and there is little room for indecisiveness in a market which will be limited in terms of the options available to them. Something which holds true for all of their dealings.