Barcelona receive Manchester United offer for Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona will be keen to keep most of the rumours and analysis surrounding the club’s transfer dealings about incoming stars, but there remains one large question mark over a potential sale.

As one of their more valuable assets who has failed to make a large impact for the club, Frenkie de Jong has been singled out by many as a potential exit. With former manager Erik ten Hag joining Manchester United, Barcelona theoretically have a suitor with significant funds too.

According to Marca, Manchester United have made a formal offer for de Jong. The deal suggested would be a €60m fee alongside €20m in variables.

Although it’s unlikely that Barcelona would accept the first offer, the chance to receive a big fee in the knowledge that Gavi may be able to replace him would give them further flexibility elsewhere in the market.

Ultimately, the decision will rest with de Jong. Regardless of what either club want, Barcelona will not force him out. Ten Hag must persuade the Dutch midfielder to leave a city he feels at home in and Champions League football too.