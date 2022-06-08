Barcelona line up Celta left-back Javi Galan as alternative if they fail to land Marcos Alonso

Javi Galan is one of the finest left-backs in La Liga and he has no shortage of suitors heading into this summer’s transfer market according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona believe the 27-year-old Celta defender could be a viable alternative this close-season if they fail to land Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. Xavi Hernandez really likes Galan and has been following him closely this season – it is believed he is available for a move.

A representative of his agency has admitted that it is more likely Galan leaves Balaidos than stays this summer as there are so many clubs interested in him.

Premier League outfit Fulham are the latest suitor to make their feelings known, with other interested parties being Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Fiorentina and Lazio.

Galan played 37 games for Celta in La Liga this season and contributed three assists. He is valued at €12m by Transfermarkt and has a contract in place that is valid until 2026.