Argentina explodes with excitement as River Plate linked with shock move for Luis Suarez

River Plate have been linked with a shock move for Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez according to Marca. Argentina has exploded with excitement about the idea – they believe that they can offer the Uruguayan legend a competitive league, a team tailored to his needs and good economic conditions. But there are drawbacks to the idea.

Living in Buenos Aires is not the same as living in Madrid and the salary River would be able to offer Suarez is not comparable to what he could still earn in Europe.

Also, returning to South America right now does not seem like the best way to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar later this year. But these realities have not quelled excitement.

River fans have got a hashtag pleading with Suarez to come to Argentina trending and there is talk that Enzo Francescoli, a Uruguayan who played for River, has spoken with Suarez about the idea. But those close to Suarez believe that his priority is to spend one more season in Europe – preferably in Spain – before moving to MLS.